Footballers’ punch-up in Glandore

AN alleged punch-up involving rival footballers in Glandore on a recent Sunday night was reported to gardaí.

A garda press officer confirmed that gardaí had responded to a report of a public order incident that was alleged to have occurred in Glandore at 9.40pm on Sunday July 2nd.

They said that by the time the gardaí arrived in the village ‘the alleged parties involved had dispersed’.

No injured party was identified and ‘no offences were disclosed’ to the gardaí.

Locals who spoke to The Southern Star claimed it was members of two different GAA clubs who were involved in the alleged incident, which saw glasses smashed and two garda cars and a garda van arriving at the scene.