Five West Cork companies recognised at national food awards

Five West Cork companies claimed awards for products supplied to Tesco at this year’s Blas na hÉireann Irish Food Awards in Dingle last weekend.

Keohane’s Seafood on Sheep’s Head Peninsula won gold for their Tesco Ready to Eat Hot Smoked Salmon Fillets 180g and their Tesco Citrus Spiced Salmon Pate 200g, while also claiming a silver award for their Tesco 2 Teriyaki Salmon Fillets.

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Irish Yogurts in Clonakilty earned gold for their Sour Cream 300g while Bandon Vale Cheeses won silver for their Finest Vintage Irish White Cheddar 200g. Clóna Dairy were awarded silver for their Mango Kefir 500g and their Whipped Cream 350ml. They also earned bronze for Natural Kefir 500g.

Ballyvourney’s Folláin Teoranta claimed two golds and two bronze awards for their range of fruit preserves, marmalades, jams, relishes, salsas and chutneys. Their Finest Gherkin and Mustard Relish 190G and their Finest Spiced Redcurrant Jelly earned the top prize while their Tesco Finest Tomato & Habanero chilli relish and their Tesco Finest Fudge Sauce both earned bronze awards.

Overall, Irish suppliers producing own label products for Tesco took home 29 gold, 30 silver and 24 bronze medals, alongside three Chef's Larder Awards at this year’s event. The company is the world's single largest retail buyer of Irish food and drink and remains committed to helping Irish suppliers grow their businesses at home and abroad.