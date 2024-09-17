IT almost felt like something from a Hollywood movie – when West Cork fishermen took on the might of the Russian military. Now it is hoped to develop that real-life story into a multimillion euro feature film.

This news comes as the waters off the South West are set for a real-life sequel, as the Russian navy are set to carry out naval exercises there this week.

In January 2022, the Russian navy planned military training exercises in lucrative Irish fishing waters. It sparked frustration and fear among local fishermen, before the Russians relented.

A US writer and executive producer confirmed a film script has been drafted based on the 2022 incident between the West Cork fishermen and the Russian navy and is ‘in development’.

‘There’s been interest from Hollywood and a feature film is in development. We have been in touch with West Cork Film Studios (WCFS) also. It’s all at an early stage,’ he said.

It is expected that West Cork will be the location for any potential film, given the state-of-the art facilities available at the WCFS studio in Skibbereen.

In Castletownbere, Irish South and West Fish Producers’ Organisation chief executive Patrick Murphy said that he believes the Russian military won’t be coming into Irish waters this time.

‘Having met with the Russian ambassador, Yuri Filatov in Dublin two years ago we had an understanding with him. We found information online that sparked his interest in meeting us. When we shared it with him he allayed our fears and he got on to his people to make a representation. He achieved what we wanted and got the exercises out of the area and into international waters,’ said Patrick.

‘I have every faith that the Russians will respect the goodwill they showed us in 2022 and won’t endanger our fishers off the south west coast of Ireland.’

Dr Andy Scollick, a consultant in European defence and security, who has been living in Adrigole since 1996, said it is more likely that the exercises off the south west coast are a routine naval exercise, which may involve co-ordination with one or more Russian submarines. ‘We will be able to judge more when we know, through open source intelligence (OSINT), mariners’ reports and maybe imagery from our Defence Forces maritime patrol aircraft or via the UK or French armed forces about which Russian navy vessels are involved,’ he said.

‘Putin has egg on his face and this global Ocean-2024 set of exercises is part of signalling to the world that Russia remains a power at sea.’

Meanwhile Fianna Fáil MEP Billy Kelleher warned that Ireland must get ready for a possible attempt by Russia to interfere in our forthcoming general election.

‘We cannot be blind to the threats we face. Russia is well known for interfering in elections right across Europe.

‘They have form in this regard. We just need to remember the chaos caused by the Russian cyber-attack on the HSE in 2021.’