Fisherman claims sprat are moving north, and whales are following them

A BALTIMORE-based fisherman has refuted claims by a former whale watch tour operator that the absence of sprat in West Cork waters is down to over-fishing by trawlers.

Last week, The Southern Star spoke to Colin Barnes, who closed his business ‘Cork Whale Watch’, claiming that the overfishing of sprats by trawlers in West Cork has led to whales moving from the area as they have nothing to prey upon.

However, Gerard Sheehy pointed out that from their perspective they have been looking for the sprat stock to be analysed for a number of years. He said their problem with this latest issue surrounding sprat is all anecdotal.

‘When you’re dealing with people’s livelihoods, it’s very important that you use factual information and that’s our biggest grievance. People are going along making claims with no scientific basis to them.’

Gerard has asked for the sprat stock to be analysed and for surveys to be carried out to see how much sprat is in Irish waters.

‘Once we know how much is there then that puts a quota per year on the sprat and you can only fish it to a sustainable amount. I hope to fish for another 35 years of my life and sustainability and managing fishing is in my best interest.’

He said that he and his colleagues have also noticed that sprat are moving north every year, and questioned why they are getting the blame when the reason could be climate change.

‘Traditionally where we caught sprat, we are now finding sardines and anchovies because the water is warmer, while the sprats head for colder water which in turn would see whales follow suit for food.’

He added that whales are being spotted now in the Shannon Estuary, where they are following their food source.

‘All we’re asking for the science and data to be applied so that we can then make informed decisions after that. I want to make it quite clear that every fisherman is more than happy to do what the science tells them but we need the correct information to do that.’