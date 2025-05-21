First world champion from Cork all set to defend his title - Jer Coakley

The Southern Star and Celtic Ross Hotel 'West Cork Farming Awards' May monthly winner is Jer Coakley, Reenascreena.

LIKE all agricultural contractors, West Cork man Jer Coakley is in the middle of a busy season, baling silage.

But more uniquely Jer is also gearing up to defend his world ploughing title in the Czech Republic this September.

The 37-year-old won the World Reversible Ploughing Championship in Estonia last August in what was a first for both a Cork and a Munster person.

His first attempt at the title was in Croatia in 2012. He wasn’t successful that time round, but still came a respectable ninth, and was also named Best Newcomer in Reversible Ploughing.

Why did it take him 12 years to take another stab at the title?

‘To qualify for the worlds you need to be a national winner, and the standard here is so high that it’s nearly impossible,’ he said.

Only ploughmen who finish in first place in the nationals get to compete on the world stage; those in second and third places nationally get to compete in the Europeans and Jer has had multiple successes at this level including wins in 2016, 2017 and 2023.

He first competed in 2002 when he was only 14 in Clonakilty.

‘I didn’t have any luck that day but I honestly didn’t care I enjoyed it so much!’ he said.

His first win came a few short years later in 2006, when he competed in an U21 category.

Growing up in Kilgarriffe, near Clonakilty he inherited both his love, and talent for ploughing from his late father, Jerry, another award winning ploughman.

‘He competed in three world championships and had a national title. As a youngster I’d always have been sitting up in the tractor with him, and he was trying to train me as soon as I could drive,’ said Jer.

Jer now lives in Reenascreena with his wife Mary, a public health nurse and their children Maggie (3) and Jerry (1).He runs a contracting business with his brother Kieran and he also has a drystock farm where he buys cattle and finishes them.

So, what’s the attraction of ploughing for someone who’s already so busy?

‘I always like to do a good job no matter what; and ploughing is a good way to display that, you can see straight away what you’ve done,’ he said.

Would he call himself a perfectionist then?

‘Only when it comes to certain things!’ he laughed. That would most definitely include driving in a straight line which is one of the key criteria for a skilled ploughman.

‘That’s crucial, to keep the plough uniform and bury the weeds,’ he explained. Good concentration is also required – so absolutely no podcasts being listened to in his tractor cab!

Jer also enjoys the camaraderie involved in ploughing, as well as what he calls the ‘friendly rivalry.’

‘I’ve got a lot out of ploughing – I’ve seen a lot of the world, made friends all over the world. When you travel to competitions and ploughing matches you meet like-minded people so you make great connections.’

He drives a Ford 5610 tractor and a Kverneland plough but for him it’s not all about the equipment, ‘but what you do with it.’

He honestly admits that he’s not undertaking any formal practice in advance of the competition in the Czech Republic.

‘I feel that ploughing is a bit like a trade and it’s something that you learn over time. We’ll be there a week in advance of the competition so that will give us time, and I believe that our local matches all winter are as good a way to practise as any.’

He’d highly recommend ploughing, especially to young people, and he is slightly fearful that the skill could die out.

‘There’s lots of things competing for young people’s attention and ploughing wouldn’t necessarily be in the limelight. We’re lucky that the National Ploughing Association is so strong, as is ploughing in West Cork. It’s the strongest county in Ireland, but I’d still be concerned. My ultimate ambition is to be able to hand the skill on to the next generation and to make sure it’s not lost,’ he said.

When the time comes he’s also interested in getting involved at committee level, to give something back to the national ploughing organisation.

Winning The Southern Star monthly farming award is, he said, a great boost ahead of the world championships which take place on September 5th and 6th.

He’s regarded as a fine ambassador for Irish ploughing, nationally and internationally, and is both modest and unassuming with it.

‘Winning the world title was something I only dreamt of. I thought it would never come true,’ he said.

His dad sadly passed away in 2012 and Jer said he’d naturally have been very proud to see him win the title, as was his mother Rose.

‘I wouldn’t be ploughing at all if it wasn’t for my father,’ he said.

Why we support West Cork farming

Drimoleague Concrete Works Ltd is in the concrete and quarrying business in West Cork since 1970. Based in West Cork, Drimoleague Concrete Works manufacture and supply readymix concrete, blocks, precast, crushed stone, concrete products, sand and gravel to the domestic, commercial, agricultural and maritime sectors and all products are manufactured and quarried in our own quality approved quarries.

‘It is our pleasure to once again sponsor and support the West Cork Farming Awards’ said Eugene Murnane of Drimoleague Concrete Works.

‘We have been involved in these awards since the very beginning. We are delighted to come on board again this year with The Southern Star, the Celtic Ross Hotel and other local sponsors in what we see as a brilliant recognition and appreciation for those who have chosen to stay on the land.

‘Through its sponsorship of the West Cork Farming Awards, Drimoleague Concrete Works aims to further strengthen its ties with the farming community and contribute to the continued growth and success of the agricultural sector in West Cork.

‘We believe the farming community plays a very big part in the West Cork area and contributes hugely to the local economy. We appreciate the support the local farming community gives to our business. Many of our employees come from a farming background and are fully aware of local farmers’ requirements in quarry stone and concrete products. Drimoleague Concrete Works is committed to supporting the local agricultural community and recognising the outstanding achievements of farmers in the region.

‘We are thrilled to be sponsors of the West Cork Farming Awards, Farmers play a vital role in our community, and we are dedicated to providing them with the highest quality concrete solutions to support their operations. This sponsorship allows us to recognise and celebrate their remarkable achievements, innovation, and commitment to sustainable farming practices.’

If you would like to suggest someone to be considered for a monthly farming award, please contact us by email on [email protected] or call 028 21200

Monthly award winners could be a farmer, someone working in agri-business, agri-entrepreneurship, a farming organisation or even someone involved in education or research and development. The awards panel is looking for examples of great work, innovation and overall contribution to West Cork farming and agricultural life.