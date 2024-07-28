FG’s Lombard slams TD over court stance

SENATOR Tim Lombard (FG) has slammed the Independent Ireland party for voting against the retention of the Special Criminal Court (SCC) that deals with the ‘country’s most serious criminals and organised crime.’

‘Recently, in the Dáil, Independent Ireland party leader Michael Collins voted against crucial legislation to keep allowing gardaí bring the country’s most feared criminals before the SCC,’ the senator said.

He went on to describe the move as ‘an insult to every law-abiding Irish citizen’ and accused Deputy Collins of taking an ‘anti-law and order stance.’

Lombard pointed out that Sinn Féin have never voted in relation to the retention of the SCC, preferring instead to abstain but that, ‘Deputy Collins and Independent Ireland TDs have gone a step further with this vote and are now fully against the Special Criminal Court.’

The senator stated that the SCC exists to protect against organised crime and terrorism and that people brought before the SCC are serious offenders who are a danger to our society.

‘Let’s not forget that it was following trials before the SCC, that convictions were secured against people like John Gilligan, Slab Murphy, and the killers of Det Garda Jerry McCabe,’ he added.

‘It is clear from their actions that Deputy Collins and Independent Ireland stand against the SCC, the judiciary, law and order, and the gardaí. Unlike Deputy Collins and Independent Ireland, Fine Gael will always back the gardaí and the courts,’ concluded Senator Lombard.