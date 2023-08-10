Farmer sorry for harassing neighbours

A MAN whose bail was revoked after he harassed his neighbours made a fulsome apology at Skibbereen Circuit Court after spending almost three months in custody.

Brian Sexton of Carhue, Timoleague, had been sentenced to 10-months imprisonment in the district court for harassing his neighbours, DJ and Fiona Keohane, at various locations between May 25th 2019 and March 30th 2020, but he appealed against the severity of the sentence.

In the meantime, the accused was found to be in breach of his bail conditions and taken into custody on May 12th last. He remained in custody until he appeared as an appellant at Skibbereen Circuit Court on July 20th last.

‘Being in custody,’ Mr Sexton’s solicitor, Tony Greenway said, ‘has given him time for reflection and allowed him to complete some work with the psychology staff. Being sent to prison has been a source of great trauma for his family, and he wishes to apologise sincerely to Mr and Mrs Keohane for his actions.’

He said his client would give an undertaking to have no contact whatsoever with the Keohanes.

‘This isn’t a hardened criminal, he is a small farmer on disability, and I would ask the court to exercise leniency,’ said Mr Greenway. The solicitor pointed out that €4,000 had been lodged in respect of the appeal – €2,000 of which was provided by a friend. The €2,000 paid by Brian Sexton’s wife was offered to the Keohanes as a gesture of goodwill.

Speaking on behalf of the Keohanes, Jerry Healy, the state solicitor, said: ‘They would not like to receive it.’

Mr Healy said Mr Sexton spent time in custody because he couldn’t get bail, but when he got bail he breached the conditions that had been imposed, and bail was subsequently revoked.

‘He has put himself in that dilemma,’ said Mr Healy, who outlined the ‘continuous, unrelenting harassment’ carried out by Brian Sexton against his neighbours. Mr Healy said the Keohanes were defamed by Brian Sexton and they could not go about their farming duties, such as milking, because their way had been blocked by Brian Sexton.

In an impact statement that was read into the record at a previous district court sitting, DJ Keohane said the harassment ‘had – and is still having – a huge impact on our lives, our young family, and our livelihoods’.

Under oath, in the witness box, Brian Sexton offered ‘an unequivocal apology’. He said: ‘Everything I did was wrong and I am sorry.

‘I am willing to give an undertaking to act in a neighbourly manner because I know full well the consequences,’ he added. Brian Sexton offered the €2,000 as ‘a goodwill gesture’ saying: ‘I feel it is the least I can do. I want to pay for my actions because I do regret my actions.’

Judge Helen Boyle at Skibbereen Circuit Court accepted Brian Sexton’s undertaking to ‘act in a neighbourly manner and not harass the Keohanes.

Judge Boyle adjourned the case to the next circuit court sitting in Skibbereen on October 3rd.