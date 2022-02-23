Dripsey and Coachford get new wastewater treatment plants

Today marks a momentous occasion as Irish Water, working in partnership with Cork County Council, marks the competition on the construction of two new, state-of-the-art wastewater treatment plants in Dripsey and Coachford.

Both areas were previously served by overloaded and outdated wastewater treatment infrastructure and therefore new wastewater treatment plants and network upgrades were required.

According to Irish Water, the new plants 'will bring significant benefits to both areas, enhancing the local environment and providing the platform for ongoing growth and development. Both plants are designed to comply with the emission limit values in the wastewater discharge authorisation' and to provide capacity for projected residential growth.

Irish Water delivery lead for the projects, Seamus Glynn said these are very important projects. 'These projects will support the growth of the surrounding areas in line with the government’s Housing for All policy and enhance local amenities for years to come.'

County mayor Cllr Gillian Coughlan welcomed the announcement highlighting how they should bring significant benefits the people of Dripsey and Coachford from an environmental, economic and social perspective. 'In partnership with Irish Water, Cork County Council always welcomes such infrastructure which bring real benefit to local communities.'

In Drispey, the project involved the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant and upgrades to the sewer networks to serve Dripsey and the surrounding local area, serving a population equivalent of approximately 600 people. The project also involved the rehabilitation and replacement of gravity mains, installing a new outfall pipe, and decommission and demolition of the existing wastewater treatment plant.

In Coachford, the project involved the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant, which will serve a population equivalent of approximately 1,600. The project also involved upgrading the sewer network and construction of a new outfall pipeline and decommissioning and demolition of the existing septic tank on the site.