AIB Skibbereen support Pico Lopes backed cause this October

AIB Skibbereen is one of 30 organisations in Cork taking part in GOAL Jersey Day today, aiming to raise vital funds for communities across the world affected by crisis.

Shamrock Rovers and Cape Verde footballer Pico Lopes launched this year’s campaign, which intends to support the delivery of humanitarian and development programmes across Africa, Europe, the Middle East and Latin America.

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Now in its 38th year, GOAL Jersey Day brings people together through a shared love of sport. While the Jersey Day takes place today, participants can choose any day in October to wear their favourite jersey and donate to GOAL.

Lopes said: “There’s something special about putting on your team’s jersey. It represents your club, your community and the people you share those moments with. That’s why Jersey Day is such a great initiative. Whatever team you support, get your jersey on this October and help raise funds for GOAL.”

More than 360 schools and 100 workplaces nationwide took part in GOAL Jersey Day last year, raising €288,000 for the cause. Schools and workplaces in County Cork can still register and donate at jerseyday.org to receive a free GOAL Jersey Day fundraising pack.