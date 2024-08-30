County Council to give farms advance notice of inspections

CORK County Council has committed to giving farmers advance notice of pre-planned or scheduled farm inspections on their holdings.

The move follows representations from Cllr John Michael Foley (FG) and farming bodies to Cork County Council on this issue.

Cork County Council environmental section has agreed to give advance notification of pre-planned or scheduled farm inspections, provided contact information is available for the operator of the holding in question.

However, advance notification will not be provided to farmers in instances where local authority staff are responding to pollution incidents or follow up compliance inspections or assessing development applications under planning legislation.

Inspections will move from being unannounced to generally involving up to 48 hours-notice being given to farms.

‘Unannounced farm inspections can cause undue stress to farmers but the change to up to 48-hours notice is a welcome move,’ said Cllr Foley.

‘A farmer may be working off farm, away on holidays or dealing with personal issues such as a family bereavement,’ he added.

‘This will be beneficial to all farmers, Council staff and inspectors alike. And I hope that all councils will adopt the same approach across the country for consistency for all involved,’ he concluded.