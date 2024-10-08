Councillors reluctantly back Kinsale’s unisex toilets plan

LOCALS in Kinsale have kicked up a stink over controversial plans for the public toilets in the town, with many dismissing plans to install three unisex cubicles, while others say the new toilets will simply be too small for the busy town.

Revised plans for the new toilets at the Town Plots site were raised at last week’s Cork County Council meeting, with some councillors grudgingly accepting the proposals with a ‘heavy heart’.

The Council has proposed to construct three unisex public toilets and one disabled public toilet, a storeroom, as well as conservation works to existing stone walls, at the Town Plots site. Initial plans only included two unisex cubicles, but this was later adjusted to add another cubicle.

Councillors were told that a total of 112 submissions were made through the public consultation process with many stating their unhappiness about using unisex toilets, while others said three toilets is not enough for a town like Kinsale. One submission said that ‘Kinsale is currently a laughing stock in Cork due to the state of the toilets’.

Cork County Council noted that as well as the new public toilets, another public toilet is available at the harbourmaster’s offices and there is also a ‘superloo’ provided at the Town Park on Pier Road.

Cllr Gillian Coughlan (FF), who proposed the project, said she was grateful planners revised the original design to include an extra unisex toilet.

‘I have some reservations still, but I will propose the plan but with a couple of small caveats, including that baby-changing facilities will be included in the disabled toilet. I would also ask that one cubicle be designated for ladies and one for gents and that signage for the toilets at the harbourmaster’s office be upgraded,’ said Cllr Coughlan.

‘When the contract for the Superloo on Pier Road is concluded I would ask that Cork Co Council take charge of it and redesign it.’

Cllr Coughlan said the new toilets should be in situ by next summer as Kinsale is a hotbed for tourists.

Cllr Marie O’Sullivan (FG) also requested that a shelter be installed to cover those queueing during inclement weather. Cllr Alan Coleman (Ind) said this has been a long-running story and 112 people made submissions on the plans.

‘People are generally unhappy with what is being proposed. It doesn’t service the needs of the people but as an interim proposal, I’ll have to accept it,’ said Cllr Coleman.

‘We are between a rock and a hard place.

‘If we don’t accept it, we won’t have fresh new toilets in place for next summer, so we have to bite the bullet,’ said Cllr Coleman.

He also asked that Cllr Coughlan’s caveats be acted upon.