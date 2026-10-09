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Cork winner claims €100,000 in Prize Bond Draw this week

October 9th, 2026 2:32 PM

By Chris Benn

Cork winner claims €100,000 in Prize Bond Draw this week Image

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One lucky Cork winner was named this week’s top prize of €100,000 in the Prize Bond Draw, with a bond purchased in 2022.

 

The prize money went to bond number BAP276006 held by an owner in County Cork. Close to 10,000 awards were handed out this week, amounting to more than €1,137,300.

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The weekly draw sees a top prize of €100,000, with a €500,000 prize awarded on the last weekly draw of every calendar month. Other cash prizes awarded each week include 50 of €1,000 and the remainder of €100.

 

All winnings are tax-free, and Prize Bonds can be cashed at any time after the minimum holding period of three months.

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