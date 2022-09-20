Concert hall for Bantry

AMBITIOUS plans for a West Cork concert hall and theatre space have received the backing of Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

For almost 30 years West Cork Music, the company that organises and runs the internationally-renowned Chamber Music, Literary and Masters of Tradition festivals, has searched for a venue of its own and now it seems that search has come to an end.

‘The Taoiseach was very supportive,’ Francis Humphrys of West Cork Music told The Southern Star.

‘We are now at the stage where we are looking at design teams and we hope to be able to apply for planning permission by the end next year.’

Speaking after a meeting in Bantry with representatives of West Cork Music, Deputy Christopher O’Sullivan (FF) told The Southern Star that Taoiseach Micheál Martin was fully behind the plans.

‘Bantry is an obvious choice for a performance theatre and concert hall. I’m glad to say the Taoiseach agrees,’ Deputy O’Sullivan said.

‘Recently we met with representatives of West Cork Music to discuss their plans for such a performance space. It’s exciting to think of a West Cork venue that could host international stars, but also showcase local talent.

‘It’s a project they have been working on for years. They have identified a site and they have made a great case for funding such a facility which would also have a very important educational roll. It has my full backing and indeed that of Micheál Martin.’

The Southern Star understands the proposed site is in the centre of town, but negotiations are still ongoing.