Co-operation sees plan to ensure viability of sea fisheries industry

THE Clonakilty-headquartered Sea Fisheries Protection Authority (SFPA) has collaborated with the European Fisheries Control Agency (EFCA) to promote compliance with national and EU sea fisheries legislation.

The collaboration between the SFPA, Ireland’s competent regulatory authority for sea fisheries and seafood production, and the EFCA, which is responsible for the operational co-ordination of fisheries control and inspection activities by member states of the European Union, was announced at an event in Cork harbour on World Fisheries Day.

The joint development plan involves the deployment of the EFCA-chartered Lundy Sentinel in Irish waters supporting the ongoing fishery protection services work undertaken by the SFPA in collaboration with the Naval Service and Air Corps.

As part of this year’s Western Waters JDP an EFCA aircraft will operate in tandem with the sea patrols being conducted by the Lundy Sentinel and by the Irish control service.

The plan provides additional operational capabilities to promote compliance with sea fisheries legislation in Irish waters of EU and non-EU flagged vessels. It provides important support for the SFPA’s work in ensuring the sustainability of Ireland’s marine resources and protecting the long-term viability of the sea fisheries industry.

Paschal Hayes, executive chairperson of the Sea Fisheries Protection Authority said that protecting the long-term viability and health of our marine ecosystems and ensuring long-term sustainability for our fishing industries and communities is an issue of significance, not only here in Ireland but also throughout Europe.

‘Our work with the European Fisheries Control Agency is a critical element in supporting the overall remit of the SFPA to ensure the sustainability and future viability of Ireland’s sea fisheries and marine resources, an industry that supports over 16,500 jobs in coastal communities across Ireland,’ he said.

Susan Steele, executive director of the European Fisheries Control Agency added: ‘Our work strongly contributes towards sustainable fisheries by enhancing compliance with existing conservation and management measures to the benefit of present and future generations.’