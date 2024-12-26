Southern Star Ltd. logo
Clon artist Faye puts her stamp on Christmas

December 26th, 2024 12:15 PM

By Jackie Keogh

Clon artist Faye puts her stamp on Christmas Image
All of West Cork is taking pride in this year's Christmas stamps which were illustrated by Clonakilty artist, Faye Larkin.

THE word is out – Clonakilty’s Faye Larkin is the artist responsible for this year’s beautiful new collection of Christmas stamps.

In February, Faye got the news that she was selected to illustrate this year’s seasonal stamps, but the news only became official when she made the announcement on her Instagram page.

‘Anyone who knows me knows that I am an avid letter writer, always have been, so this commission is huge,’ she said.

‘For me, personally, it means a lot,’ said Faye, who graduated with first-class honours in illustration from the National College of Art and Design in Dublin.

The artist admits she had an emotional response when An Post sent her the first booklet of stamps and she proudly showed them online to all of her followers.

‘It’s the coolest thing I have ever done,’ she said. ‘I don’t know how I can top this.  I hope you love them as much as I loved making them.’

Clonakilty Post Office lost no time in sharing a photograph of Faye and drawing people’s attention to the beautiful new stamps saying: ‘We are very proud to sell them. Everyone loves the design. Well done, Fay.’

