Cllrs may take on Jerusalema

COUNCILLORS could soon find themselves strutting their stuff online as part of the ‘Jerusalema’ dance challenge that has swept the nation over the past week writes Kieran O’Mahony. The dance craze began last year in South Africa and Angola but at this week’s online meeting of Cork County Council, Cllr Kevin Murphy (FG) said he wanted to congratulate An Garda Síochána for their video.

‘It brought absolute joy and hope to the people of Ireland and it’s definitely worth of special thanks from Cork County Council to them,’ said Cllr Murphy. He then suggested that perhaps some of his fellow councillors could take up the challenge with their own Jerusalema dance.

County mayor Mary Linehan Foley (Ind) said she was thinking along the same lines and even suggested that Cobh-based Fine Gael Clllr Sinead Sheppard – who runs her own dancing school and was a member of the pop group Six – could even help them out in dance lessons. Cllr Paul Hayes (Ind) who previously took part in ‘Strictly Clon’ a few years ago said he would be prepared to get his dancing shoes out again for the challenge.