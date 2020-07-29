Clampdown on drinking 'dens'; Man in court on sex charge; Is camping the new cool?; 28-page bumper sports section; Drimoleague twins are the 'Star' of Young Offenders

In this week's Southern Star

In News

• Undercover gardaí are to investigate if West Cork pubs are adhering to rules regarding food and drink. And gardaí have also received several reports of illegal ‘drinking dens’ around West Cork in recent months

• A 44-year-old man accused of the sexual assault of a female in a West Cork town over 10 years ago has been told to have no contact with the alleged injured party

• Church heads to the beach for socially-distanced Sunday service

• Is camping the new cool? Local sites are reporting huge demand this summer

• Office hygiene is one of the top concerns of West Cork employees

• 'Innocent' UK visitor praises gardaí after verbal abuse in Skibbereen carpark

In Sport

• Castlehaven get the better of Carbery Rangers

• Newcestown off to an impressive start

• West Cork ladies draw with Mourneabbey

• Good wins for O'Donovan Rossa & Bandon

In Life

• Drimoleague sister act Penny and Nola Richardson have a starring role to play in the third series of the hit TV show The Young Offenders – even if they’re still blissfully unaware of their claim to fame

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JULY 30th