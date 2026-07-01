Carers in Cork to benefit from improvements to Carer’s Allowance

Carers in Cork will benefit from significant improvements to the Carer’s Allowance means test starting tomorrow, July 2nd.

The weekly income disregard for Carer's Allowance will increase from €625 to €1,000 for a single person, and from €1,250 to €2,000 for a couple - meaning thousands of carers will qualify for a payment for the first time, while existing carers on reduced rates will see their payments increase.

A single carer working part-time can earn up to €50,000 and retain their full Carer’s Allowance Payment.

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The disregard is over double the average earnings for part-time workers.

Furthermore, the increases make the scheme accessible to more carers who may not have previously qualified for Carer’s Allowance due to their means.

The changes announced mean that almost 2,700 carers will receive an increase in their Carer’s Allowance payment from this week.

Virtually all of those in receipt of Carer’s are now being paid the maximum rate of payment.

Welcoming the announcement, Cork North West TD Colm Burke (FG) said: 'These changes to the means test will make a real difference to carers who previously weren’t eligible for support. Many more carers will now qualify for the allowance, and those on reduced payments will finally receive what they deserve.

'Carers are the backbone of our communities, providing around the clock care in many cases. It is only right and proper that their work is rightly acknowledged and that they are properly supported.'