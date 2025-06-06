Brian Lalor retrospective exhibition at LHQ Gallery

Cork County Council in collaboration with Uillinn: West Cork Arts Centre has announced a new exhibition celebrating the remarkable career of West Cork-based artist and writer Brian Lalor.

Featuring a curated selection from the acclaimed Brian Lalor: Retrospective shown at Uillinn in 2024, this exhibition will run at LHQ Gallery, County Library Building on Carrigrohane Road, Cork from Saturday June 7th until Friday July 25th.

Trained as an artist and architect, Brian Lalor is a master printmaker, a draughtsman, an art historian, a travel writer, editor and memoirist.

This exhibition focuses on Lalor’s printmaking repertoire with woodcuts, etchings, lino engravings, and mezzotints.

The works on show span from the early 1990s to more recent years.

There are also multimedia presentations with Donagh Long reading extracts from The Rime of the Ancient Mariner and a screening of – Brian Lalor: Becoming a Printmaker.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Joe Carroll said “’It is with great pride that we present the work of Brian Lalor in this unique exhibition. What will be presented at LHQ Gallery is just a fraction of his achievements in his career to date.

Brian Lalor has made an enormous contribution to the artistic and cultural life of Ireland and this exhibition acknowledges and celebrates his life’s work.’

Brian Lalor is a leader in the Irish art community, holding roles in Graphic Studio, Dublin and in Cork Printmakers, as founder director of both the Blue House Gallery, a small artist-led gallery in Schull, and the Ballydehob Arts Museum, devoted to commemorating the rich tradition of the arts of West Cork.

He has also donated a significant historic print collection to the National Gallery of Ireland.

Throughout his career, Lalor has drawn inspiration from various sources, including the Irish landscape, mythology, and everyday life.

His works often reflect a deep connection to nature and a keen observation of human experiences, capturing moments of beauty, introspection, and emotion.

LHQ Gallery is open to the public from 9am to 5.30pm, Monday to Friday, except for Bank Holidays.

All are welcome to the exhibition opening on Saturday, June 7th from 2pm.

Lalor will give a lino cutting workshop at LHQ Gallery on Friday 13th from 2-4pm, this is a free event, however booking is essential by emailing [email protected].

The artist will also be in conversation at LHQ Gallery at lunchtime 1pm on Thursday June 19th.

This is a free event, all are welcome.

For further information, visit www.corkcoco.ie