BREAKING: Woman and two men in court in Bantry this morning on drugs charges (updated)

A WOMAN (50s) and two men (30s) appeared at Bantry District Court this morning in connecting with a major seizure of drugs.

Gardaí have seized drugs to the value of €645,000 and arrested the three following search operations in West Cork and Co Dublin this morning.

Gardaí attached to Bantry Garda Station, Cork West Divisional Drugs Unit, and Store Street Garda Station, with the assistance of the Food Safety Authority of Ireland and the Department of Health, searched a number of business and residential premises in West Cork, Cork city and Dublin city at multiple dates in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

During the course of these searches, gardaí say they seized €645,000 worth of cannabis and cannabis-related products.

All drugs are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland (FSI).

At Bantry District Court this morning, Judge James McNulty adjourned the case to April 27th to allow time for the service of the book of evidence.

The court heard that Helen Stone of Kilnacnapogue, Kealkil is facing 57 drugs-related charges, and co-accused Jack Palmer of 108 Shandon Street in Cork city, and Donovan Linde of Ardnatrash, Glengarriff, who are each facing five drug-related offences, were released on bail on condition that they sign on at the Garda station and surrender their passports.