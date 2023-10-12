BREAKING: Covid outbreak at Bantry Hospital

BANTRY General Hospital (BGH) management has issued a statement this evening advising the public that ‘due to a Covid-19 outbreak in the hospital’ it is restricting visiting to the hospital for the next 24 hours.

‘Visiting can only be facilitated on compassionate grounds. Members of the public are asked to contact the ward manager prior to visiting the hospital,’ the statement added.

‘Hospital management regrets the distress or inconvenience such restrictions cause for patients and their loved ones. However, these actions are necessary given the increased circulation of Covid-19 within the hospital. Hospital management will continue to monitor the situation daily.’