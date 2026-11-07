Boy (6) injured in arson attack that killed four other family members dies in hospital

HEARTBREAK for a family which lost four members in a house fire has deepened after one of two children critically injured in the blaze died in hospital.

Six-year-old Elliot English passed away at Children’s Health Ireland in Crumlin on Friday.

His parents Kim and Philip English, and brothers Callum (12) and Jayden (9) also died following an arson attack on their home in the Birchwood estate, Waterford, on October 13.

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The eldest sibling, a girl, who was critically injured in the attack, remains in hospital.

Elliot’s grandfather Richard Companjen, who lives in Courtmacsherry, shared the devastating news of his passing on social media. Posting on Facebook he said: “I am deeply sorry to have to inform you that my grandson Elliot passed away at 9.15am today from the injuries sustained in the petrol bomb of his family home.”

The joint funeral mass of Kim, Phillip, Callum and Jayden last month heard that they were "the salt of the earth and lights in this community" who had done "no wrong to anybody".

A total of six people have been arrested to date as part of the garda investigation into the arson attack.

Four people were arrested on suspicion of facilitating a criminal organisation and detained under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, anti-gang legislation.

They were all subsequently released without charge.

Gardaí said that files will be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions, and their investigation remains ongoing.

Two others arrested last month have been remanded in custody and are due before the court again via videolink on November 17.

In a statement, the English family said they wished to confirm the passing of Elliot with "profound sadness”.

They said: "The family has endured an unimaginable loss, and this latest bereavement has left relatives, neighbours and friends facing an overwhelming period of grief.

"At this incredibly difficult time, the family respectfully asks members of the media to allow them, along with their neighbours and friends, the time, space and privacy to come to terms with this devastating tragedy".

The family also said their thoughts remain with the child who remains in hospital, who they asked be "kept in everyone's thoughts and prayers".