Bord Gáis Energy’s solar partnership with Amarenco

BORD Gáis Energy has announced that it will support Amarenco, whose chairman is former Bord Gáis chief executive John Mullins, in the development of eight solar farms in Cork, including one in Timoleague.

Combined, the farms which are also to be located in Inniscarra, Kilmoney, Carrigaline, Kanturk, Mallow, Whitechurch, Cobh, will power approximately 8,000 homes. Amarenco is an independent producer of green energy that invests in, builds and operates solar PV powerplants and the facilities will be among the first utility scale solar production in Ireland.

Under a long-term arrangement, Bord Gáis Energy will manage and offtake the electricity produced from these solar farms and include it as part of its supply portfolio.The head of Bord Gáis Energy, Dave Kirwan said: ‘Tackling climate change is one of the most important issues facing our society and as a leading energy and services provider for households and businesses, we take our role in supporting Ireland’s sustainable future seriously.

‘Our ambition is to become a net zero business by 2045 and to provide products, services and solutions to help our customers on their journey to net zero.

‘We’re committed to supporting the growth of renewables in Ireland and over the past number of years have been building our portfolio to expand the renewable energy we can supply to our customers.’