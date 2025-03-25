Blind runner from Dunmanway claims medal number 362

A 37-year-old road runner from Dunmanway has just earned his 362nd medal after completing a five-mile road race in Garretstown at the weekend.

Ross Gallagher is blind, but with 5% vision remaining, he is able to see shadow and light​ and was able to complete the Garretstown Five Mile Road Race on Sunday with the assistance of Meave Quinlan, his guide for the race.

Ross said he enjoyed the looped five-mile course​ – which takes in the back roads and main roads between Ballinspittle and Garretstown beach near the Old Head of Kinsale​ – and was able ​add another medal to his collection.

Last year, Ross relocated from Kerry to be with family in West Cork ​and he thanked all of his running partners in the Dunmanway Running Group for their​ welcome and support.

Although registered blind from birth, Ross had 30% vision up to the age of 15, which meant he could get around by himself.

Despite the deterioration in his vision, Ross discovered a passion for track and field at MayFest, an annual event which encourages people who are blind or vision impaired to try a range of new activities.

Ross said: ‘You get a great buzz from running, but you also get to meet people and it’s good for your head, body and mind.’