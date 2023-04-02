Bantry students support Ukraine crisis appeal

AN in-class discussion about the impact that a tin of beans could have in the life of a hungry person was the inspiration for a food and clothing collection organised by Youthreach Bantry and CoAction’s Rehabilitative Training Hub.

The Youthreach students designed a poster to appeal for donations and together with the CoAction’s RT Hub they established a collection point at St Goban’s College in Bantry.

People donated medical equipment, rice, pasta, milk powder, tinned food, hygiene products and sleeping bags. They were even considerate enough to include pet food.

There were many donations of second-hand clothes and all of these had to be sorted and separated in the correct categories for women, children and men, as was a large selection of shoes.

All of the goods were taken to the 4Ukraine depot in Glanmire and they were delivered as part of a huge consignment of humanitarian aid that left Ireland last week.

The county mayor Danny Collins visited St Goban’s Further Education and Training centre before the delivery date to mark the occasion and he acknowledged the excellent work done by the students.

The initiative marked the fact that it has been a year since Russia invaded Ukraine. Cllr Collins (Ind) acknowledged Ireland’s generous response, and the genuine desire of people in West Cork to support the many fundraising efforts that have taken place over the last 12 months.

Marie O’Mahony, on behalf of CoAction RT Hub, thanked the mayor and Danny Crowley, the Youthreach centre manager, for inviting CoAction RT Hub to take part in the food and clothing appeal.

Kieran O’Sullivan, a Bantry Youthreach student, said he enjoyed the experience. ‘It has been a real community effort in reaching out to others to support our appeal,’ he told The Southern Star.

‘It was great to have been involved in a project that has brought groups together in our community and I’d like to do something for a local charity again.’