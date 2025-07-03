Bandon street property to be demolished

Fine Gael Senator Noel O’Donovan has confirmed that Uisce Éireann have plans to demolish the property located on Watergate Street, Bandon, following its purchase of it from Cork County Council last year.

The plan is to demolish the property in order to facilitate essential access to the Watergate Pumping Station, which is situated directly behind the house.

Speaking on the matter, Senator O’Donovan said that he had been speaking to a number of residents, ‘who have all expressed concern over the condition of property and its appearance impacting the town.’

‘We had investigated to see if the house could be restored or renovated, however it is now confirmed that the building is set for demolition to allow Uisce Éireann access to the infrastructure’.

Concluding, Senator Noel O’Donovan said that ‘I will continue to engage with Uisce Éireann on this and will keep the community updated as plans progress’.