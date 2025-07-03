Annual remembrance service held for victims of farm accidents

Last Sunday, June 29th, Embrace FARM held its annual ecumenical remembrance service, to allow farm families from across Ireland to remember loved ones lost within their community.

This service has become a pillar event for Embrace FARM, providing comfort for families impacted by a serious injury or sudden death on the farm, and honouring their memory.

This year, the service was held in the Church of the Most Holy Rosary in Abbeyleix, Co. Laois, and will be broadcast on RTÉ One on Sunday, July 6th at 11am.

Continuing the tradition of adding names to the ‘Remembrance List’, Embrace FARM asked families around the country to submit the names of their deceased loved ones to be read aloud and remembered during the service. This year, 377 names were honoured in the roll call.

According to Norma Rohan, co-founder of Embrace FARM, the agricultural community has ‘faced unimaginable loss, and our remembrance service offers a safe, non-judgemental space for people who have had a similar experience to gather together and remember loved ones lost. Each name read aloud represents a cherished life and a family forever changed. Our commitment is to ensure that farm families impacted by serious injury or sudden death have a support system to walk this journey with them.’

Embrace FARM was established by husband and wife, Brian and Norma Rohan in 2014, following the tragic loss of Brian’s father Liam in a farming accident. The not-for-profit organisation is the first of its kind to support the farming community who have experienced the impact of serious injury and sudden death. Each year, an ecumenical remembrance service takes place for those left behind, and has to-date engaged more than 600 farm families with its support.