Uisce Éireann appeals to the public in the Cahernacrin area, Bantry to reduce water use following period of high demand

UISCE Éireann wishes to advise customers in the Cahernacrin area, Bantry that overnight supply restrictions are required to conserve water and maintain a daytime supply.

Starting on July 02nd, overnight restrictions will be in place from 10pm - 7am until Monday, July 07th.

During these times, customers in the following areas may experience interruptions to supply, discolouration, or reduced pressure: Bantry town, Newstown, Slip, Milleenacoola, Ballylicky, Snave and Coomhola and surrounding areas.

Customers should allow the supply to fully return 3-4 hours after the estimated restoration time.

There may be some short-term discolouration as water returns in the network following overnight restrictions.

Uisce Éireann’s Operations Manager Niall O’Riordan apologised for the impact on customers and explained the importance of these measures in maintaining normal day time supply:

'These restrictions are required to allow the overall supply replenish following a period of high demand. We are doing everything we can to protect and maintain supplies as we go through the summer, but we’re also asking for Bantry / Cahernacrin customers to help by doing what they can to reduce their use. If everyone in the area takes a few simple steps to reduce the volume used around their homes, businesses, and gardens, we can make our water go further and help maintain normal supplies.'