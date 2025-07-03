Cork Airport supports 'historic' first Everton AFC Ladies team

CORK Airport, Ireland’s fastest-growing airport, has today announced its support of Everton AFC ladies’ team, as part of the airport’s Community Fund.

Everton AFC, located adjacent to Cork Airport, provides a valuable community service through the promotion and development of sport in the wider Togher and Lehenaghmore areas.

Since its establishment in 1958, the club has grown from strength to strength and can count many talented sportsmen its ranks, including former Ireland international and Manchester United full back, Denis Irwin.

One of Cork’s biggest amateur clubs, Everton AFC is home to teams ranging from under-5 through to over-35.

In a historic first for the club, Everton AFC recently formed their first ladies’ senior team under the stewardship of club president, Sean Cotter and competed in their first FAI Intermediate Cup game last March.

Cork Airport is the main sponsor of the new Everton AFC ladies’ senior team and has funded training kit for the 23-strong ladies’ team.

The support is just one of the many worthy organisations, clubs and festivals that Cork Airport is supporting as part of the airport’s Community Fund.

At the signing of the new Cork Airport – Everton AFC partnership, Niall MacCarthy, Cork Airport’s Managing Director, said: 'We at Cork Airport set aside funding annually to support worthy organisations in the areas of arts, culture, education, tourism and sports. It is our way of giving back to the community and on that basis, we are delighted to announce this partnership, promoting the first ever ladies’ soccer team in our neighbouring club, Everton AFC. We wish them every success into the future.'

Welcoming the support of Cork Airport for the first Everton AFC ladies’ team, Seán Cotter, President of Everton AFC and ladies’ team coach said 'We are delighted to welcome Cork Airport as a sponsor to Everton AFC Senior Ladies. This allows us to invest in training equipment and training wear. This is our first year of a Senior Ladies team in our club and with the support kindly given by Cork Airport, this lays a great foundation for many more to come.'