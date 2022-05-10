Bandon lad lands pike nearly as big as himself!

A YOUNGSTER from Bandon couldn’t believe his eyes when he landed a 20lb pike.

Maksymilian Terlecki was spinning for pike with his dad at Drinagh lake on May 2nd.

John Twomey of Inland Fisheries Ireland said the spot is a very popular fishery and has plenty of shore access for fishing. ‘Maksymilian was using a copper spoon as his lure and after a short while, he had a hit.

‘His father and a friend were coaching him and encouraging him as he played this huge pike in a contest that took ages,’ said John.

‘I’m not sure who was more excited, the father or the young lad but this was truly an exceptional catch for an eight-year-old with the fish measured at 94cm estimated at 20lb!’ said John.

After taking some photos and measurements, the fish was returned alive to the water.