Bandon Folk Club celebrating one year of live music

BANDON Folk Club are celebrating their first anniversary this Friday, February 21st by hosting their very first rock gig.

Cork band Pebbledash – one of Ireland’s ‘most talked about up and coming bands’ – will perform an acoustic set, blending traditional Irish music with shoegaze rock.

The band’s second vocalist is Asha Egan McCutcheon, who together with her father Ivan McCutcheon, set up the Bandon Folk Club in 2024, and will be swapping her usual spot on the sound mixing desk for the stage on the night.

The father and daughter duo set up the club, in partnership with Creative Bandon, to give people in the area an outlet to enjoy gigs with people singing original material.

‘It’s a lovely connection for us to be talking about music and exchanging ideas with each other and suggesting acts,’ Ivan told The Southern Star last year.

‘We want to hear from other artists too who would like to play here.'

The club takes place once a month in Bandon Town Hall and has featured artists like Martin Leahy, Ríoghanch Connolly, Áine O’Sullivan and family group Greenshine in recent months.

However, Pebbledash’s gig will be the first time the Bandon Folk Club has welcomed a five-piece rock group to the stage.

The band’s latest EP Four Portraits of the Same Ugly House has been praised by critics, with single Killer Lover/Carraig Aonair snagging awards on several radio shows both at home and abroad.

Recent gigs include spots at ‘Ones to Watch’ at Whelans in Dublin and ‘We Are So Young’ in Oxford Circus in London.

Impressively, the band have also been included in Spotify’s official ‘Hot New Bands’ playlist.

Friday’s gig offers local people in West Cork the chance to catch one of Ireland’s rising bands in their backyard.

Also, opening on the night is Cork multi-instrumentalist and producer Ankil.

His introspective sound is centred around the singer-songwriter structure with blended sampling and electronics.

‘With years of experience under his belt as drummer in prominent Cork band Pretty Happy, we are buzzing to witness Andy take to the stage solo this time,’ said the show’s organisers.

Tickets are €18/€12 and available online via Bandon Folk Club on FB.