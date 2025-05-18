BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

A large crowd in attendance at the presentation of trophies following the final of the 1963 Drimoleague Bowling Tournament.

The overall winner was Jerry Sheehy, Bawnishall (being presented with his trophy by May Deane), and the runner-up was Eugene Daly.

