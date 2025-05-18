Southern Star Ltd. logo
BACK IN THE DAY: The Southern Star’s celebration of West Cork nostalgia in all its forms

May 18th, 2025 1:00 PM

By Southern Star Team

A large crowd in attendance at the presentation of trophies following the final of the 1963 Drimoleague Bowling Tournament. The overall winner was Jerry Sheehy, Bawnishall (being presented with his trophy by May Deane), and the runner-up was Eugene Daly.

*****

