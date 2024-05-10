Award for film shot on phones

A WEST CORK film by a group known as the Salt & Pepper Collective has picked up an award at the Catalyst Film Festival in Limerick.

Artist Toma McCullim heads up the collective – a vibrant group of local LGBTQ+ older people – who made a film entitled I’m in love with Mother Nature on their mobile phones.

In the Best Irish Film category, it won the Special Jury Mention award.

‘This feel good film celebrates our love of the nature around us and the joys of being older and in community,’ Toma McCullim, who directed and facilitated the film, told The Southern Star.

The edit and camera facilitation work was done by Julie Ballands.

There was a double win on the night after Kai Fiáin won an award for his pitch about his feature film script Seltu Kam.

The Salt & Pepper project is based at Uillinn West Cork Art Centre and is supported by the HSE community work department south.

As part of the win, the group has been invited to show the film at EuroPride in Greece in June.