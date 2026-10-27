Welcome update for Shannonvale wastewater treatment plant

A site investigation into Shannonvale’s soon to be replaced wastewater treatment plant is expected to conclude next week. And a formal planning application is likely to progress early in the New Year.

Authorities are expected to formally engage with the affected landowners by the end of this year, and the planning application is expected to be lodged in the second quarter of 2027.

Cork South West Deputy and Minister of State Christopher O’Sullivan TD said: "The timeline should bring more certainty to residents.

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“This is a very important update with a very encouraging timeline for the delivery of the project. We appreciate that landowners will have to be formally engaged with, and we don’t want to prejudice discussions, but certainly this is very encouraging news for the people of Shannonvale and Clonakilty who have had to deal with this issue for decades now," he added.

Minister O'Sullivan thanked newly-co-opted Cllr Alan Dromey (FF) for his assistance and support and he also thanked Uisce Éireann. "It's great to see the team so committed to this," Deputy O'Sullivan stated.