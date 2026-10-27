Cocaine charge admitted

A WOMAN has admitted the possession of cocaine and cannabis at a Kinsale bar a year ago.

Jean Laura McCarthy (30), of 22 Ard na Mara, Cappagh, Kinsale pleaded guilty at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told Judge John King that at 3pm on October 25 last a search was carried out at the defendant’s home by members of the Divisional Drugs Unit. The court heard that the search yielded some cocaine at the property.

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“Later at Hamlet’s Bar a drugs search was carried out on Ms McCarthy and she handed over both cocaine and cannabis herb. Lab tests later confirmed both substances were cocaine and cannabis herb,” said Sgt Mulcahy.

The value of cocaine was €170, while the value of cannabis was €40. The court heard Ms McCarthy wasn’t at the first search at her home, and has no previous convictions. Defence solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client had been working in recruitment but was made redundant and was seeking new employment.

‘She’s in the early stages of pregnancy and she has a urinalysis cert which shows she was clear of drugs. I can’t give you a current one due to her pregnancy,” said Mr Taaffe. He said the six separate bags founds at her home had traces of cocaine in them.

Judge King adjourned the case to December 3 in for the defendant to pay €800 to the court poor box which will then be forwarded to Cuan Mhuire.

He said if the money is paid the court will apply the Probation Act on all charges, but if not he will convict and fine her €300 on the cocaine charge and €150 on the cannabis charge.