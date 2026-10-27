West Cork talents’ workshops for Púca Festival this Samhain

CORK woodworker Eoin Reardon and food conservationist Max Jones, who divides his time between West Cork and Italy, are inviting visitors to discover traditional Irish skills at the Púca Festival in County Meath.

Returning to Trim and Athboy from October 29 to November 1, Púca celebrates Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween, bringing together music, folklore and experiences rooted in the ancient traditions of Samhain.

Both makers will host workshops at the festival’s biggest Harvest Market to date in Trim’s Porchfields, offering Corkonians a distinctive reason to make the trip and learn directly from them.

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Eoin, known online as Pint of Plane, will lead traditional súgán chair-making sessions on October 30 and November 1, sharing the craft behind wooden chairs with hand-twisted straw seats and their place in Irish homes and gatherings around the fire.

Max, who is a founder of Up There The Last offering courses in both West Cork and Italy, will host a traditional butter-making workshop on November 1, using fermented cream and a dash churn to explore the techniques, flavours and folklore behind the process.

Visitors can build a Halloween break around these experiences, enjoy the Púca Procession in Trim and the Lighting of the Samhain Fire in Athboy, and explore the festival’s wider music, comedy and storytelling programme.

Developed by Fáilte Ireland in partnership with Meath County Council, Púca Festival celebrates Ireland as the birthplace of Halloween through a vibrant and contemporary festival experience rooted in the ancient customs of Samhain.

Interestingly, the programme includes Mummer Mask Making with the Fingal Mummers, where participants can learn about traditional Samhain disguises and make their own straw creations.