Family ties make Ilen Rovers glory extra special for captain Leah Carey

LEAH Carey has developed quite the winning habit as a captain.

Just one year after leading Skibbereen Community School to All-Ireland glory, she skippered Ilen Rovers to Cork LGFA junior B success with a 2-10 to 0-6 victory over local rivals Bandon.

These are memorable times for the second-year MTU Cork student.

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‘It was an honour to captain such a talented group of girls, and I wouldn’t have it any other way,’ Carey told the Star Sport Podcast.

‘They put in so much work, not just this year, but the last three or four years to get where we are today. Even the school team, that was probably one of the most special days ever. I’m lucky to be captain of both of them.’

Achieving glory with family members makes this even more special.

Carey’s sister Saorla is also part of the same half-back line. Kate Carey, the captain’s cousin, was Ilen’s top scorer against Bandon while Kate’s sister Eimear is another valued team player in midfield.

A driving force behind Leah and her sister Saorla has been their dad Ger Carey.

‘Things get a little bit competitive! Saorla has grown more in confidence this year, she’s come on very strong as a player in the last two years. I’m very proud of her,’ the Ilen captain said.

‘I feel like we’ve grown closer with all the girls as well, especially Kate and Saorla. There are a few others as well. If you win something and build on it, it just makes it even nicer to get the win again.

‘Kate’s always been a special player. Her kicking, her side-stepping, she’s a class act to watch, so we are very lucky to have her on the team.’

The bonds created through the Skibbereen Community School success are another positive for this Ilen group.

Six players were on both the county-winning Ilen panel and the All-Ireland-conquering Skibb school side. Leah, Saorla and Kate Carey make up half of that group. Meabh Collins, Carla O’Regan and Maria Connolly are the other three.

‘They’re special players, so talented. Meabh is just unreal. Kate has only just come back from injury this year and you wouldn’t even tell that she was injured. I feel like it was nice to win with them,’ Leah Carey said.

It has been a great rise for Ilen as a club. Junior D champions in 2025, they jumped to junior B for this year and didn’t look out of place.

After seeing off Lisgoold, Nemo Rangers, Watergrasshill and Donoughmore, Padraig Kiely’s team produced a dominant second half to beat Bandon.

‘I feel like Lisgoold was the big game for us, because we knew they were a really good side. That was probably the best game that we had played football-wise, and that gave us a lot of confidence going into the final then.

‘It was very good for the community, our supporters, everything. A massive crowd from Ilen Rovers came to the match. I feel like it meant a lot to the older players and everything for us to come up from junior D to junior B and then to win the final was absolutely massive. There’s a good atmosphere within the community.

‘I think we should be able to jump to junior A. If we push on, start with pre-season, see how it goes, and really bond the team together more than it already is, hopefully we could get past junior A in the next few years and just keep going,’ Carey added.