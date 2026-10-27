Gaelcholáiste plans advance as Minister meets campaigners

PLANS for a Gaelcholáiste in West Cork are moving forward after a meeting with the Minister for Education and Youth.

Parents brought their case directly to Minister Hildegarde Naughton in Leinster House. Representatives of the development group for an Irish-medium secondary school in Clonakilty told the minister that West Cork students can access Irish preschool and primary school, facilities, but that the pathway stops at sixth class.

Campaigning parents Neil Grant, Aisling Riordan, Deirdre Naysmith and Sam Kingston presented their case with details on pupil numbers, population growth and school capacity.

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Spokesperson Neil Grant said: “West Cork is going to need additional post-primary places in the coming years. The gaelcholáiste offers a regional solution. It presents the department with the opportunity to meet two needs at once—additional school capacity and fulfilling the demand for Irish-medium secondary education.”

Minister Christopher O’Sullivan TD (FF) and Senator Noel O’Donovan (FG) also attended the meeting, alongside special advisers and officials for the Irish-Medium and Gaeltacht Education at the Department of Education.

A potential site for the school has been identified at former agricultural buildings in Darrara. A number of possible options in the wider Clonakilty area have already been identified for further exploration, according to the group.

“Our longer-term vision remains a permanent, purpose-built campus in the Clonakilty area, but at this stage we are keeping an open mind and want all viable options to be properly assessed,” said Neil.

There are currently 626 pupils in the core catchment area of Bandon, Clonakilty and Skibbereen Gaelscoileanna, with the figure rising to around 890 pupils when Bantry and Kinsale are included. That figure is expected to rise above 1,100 after the approved expansion of Gaelscoil Dhroichead na Banndan.

And schools across the region are already facing capacity pressures, which are expected to grow as West Cork’s population increases through 2034 under Cork County Council’s updated County Development Plan.

A community survey conducted in June received 522 responses: some 95% supported a Gaelcholáiste and 80% said they would definitely or possibly consider enrolling a child. The campaign says interest extends beyond Gaelscoileanna families to those whose children attend English-medium schools.

Inclusion and special educational needs were central points at the meeting with Minister Naughton. At the moment, ten dedicated SEN classrooms across West Cork’s Irish-medium primary schools support around 60 children. The campaign group stressed the importance of continuity into second level as pupils navigate changes in school, peers, routines and support.

The group and Department officials also discussed the former Irish-medium Aonad at Clonakilty Community College. The campaign said reviving it was not a realistic option given pressure on local secondary-school capacity.

Minister Naughton appointed a principal point of contact within the Department of Education, while the campaign continues to engage with the department and the relevant national task force.

Neil said: “We know there is still a process to work through, but we came away feeling that our case had been listened to seriously.”

Parents are invited to attend information evenings in Skibbereen at Gaelscoil Dhochtúir Uí Shúilleabháin on October 22 from 8pm, and at Gaelscoil Mhichíl Uí Choileáin in Clonakilty on November 5 at 8pm.