Requiem mass at 1pm today for the late Charlie McCarthy of Skibbereen

Requiem mass at 1pm in St Patrick's Cathedral in Skibbereen will be regarded by hundreds of people throughout West Cork as an opportunity to pay their final respects to Charles McCarthy, a renowned estate agent, businessman, a devoted father and a friend to many.

Many would attest that Charlie, as he was better known, was the man who put West Cork on the map. Certainly, his abilities met the needs of discerning visitors and locals looking for their forever home.

Maeve, Charlie's daughter, told The Southern Star: "Dad was a real people person. He made friends easily and many of the clients he met through nearly sixty years in business became close friend​s.

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"He loved West Cork, he never wanted to live anywhere else, and no matter how much he enjoyed being away, he was always happiest at home."

See this week's Southern Star a detailed tribute to Charles McCarthy (82), a man who was active and involved in his community since he first opened Charles McCarthy Estate Agents and Auctioneers in 1968 right up until his sudden and peaceful passing on Saturday October 24 after a short illness.