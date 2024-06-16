Air-raising fun at Smugglers Cove

THINGS are really blowing up in Rosscarbery after Smugglers Cove’s new giant inflatable obstacle course opened for visitors.

The hugely popular attraction at Smugglers Cove is even bigger as it opened two new additions.

‘Rebel Rampage’ is Ireland’s biggest outdoor inflatable obstacle course and is more than 300m long. The course has more than 30 obstacles to conquer and is suitable for children aged eight or older and for adults.

‘We are always exploring new ways to expand with families in mind and this year our exciting new attractions do just that, offering something for adults, teenagers and children,’ said Geoff Wycherley, owner of Smugglers Cove.

The Rebel Rampage is not the only new attraction at Smugglers Cove. ‘Young families also will be very excited at the opening of the new driving school for which is an interactive kids’ activity featuring electric ride-on mini cars,’ said Geoff.

The driving school is suitable for those aged under 12 years old, with a secondary seat at the rear for an adult to assist younger children. The school features a mix of jeeps and cars on scaled-down roadways that include road signs and roundabouts, allowing kids to discover the fun side of driving.

The addition of the Driving School and Rebel Rampage comes off the back of the success of the Tubing Park has become a huge hit since it opened in summer 2021. The tubing park resembles a snow-free ski run, with adventurers taking a trip down through the course on tubes. ‘When we opened the tubing park, we had a feeling people would like it but when over 80,000 people visited us, we were blown away as it was more than double the visitors we had the previous year,’ said Geoff.

Smugglers Cove is also home to a mini golf course and a tricky timber maze and a giant corn maze which opens in the summer.