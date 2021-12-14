News

Air and sea search resumes at Baltimore’s Beacon

December 14th, 2021 9:53 AM

By Siobhan Cronin

The search has resumed today at the Beacon outside Baltimore. (Photo: Shutterstock)

THE search for a missing person off Baltimore’s beacon, which was stood down last night after 11pm, has resumed this morning.

The Coast Guard, local lifeboat crew and gardaí began a search yesterday, in the vicinity of the Beacon at the mouth of Baltimore harbour, and in the stretch between Sherkin Island and Baltimore’s main pier.

The search, believed to be for a local male, was stood down late last night and resumed early this morning.

A second lifeboat is due to join the search shortly, and the Coast Guard helicopter

A map showing the track of the area covered by Baltimore lifeboat this morning. (Source: MarineTraffic.com)

and Baltimore lifeboat are currently at the scene, searching in the vicinity of Sherkin and the harbour area.

