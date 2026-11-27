A NEW music merchandise event is set to bring musicians and fans together for an afternoon of records, T-shirts, artwork and more, while giving local artists an opportunity to showcase their work and sell their merchandise directly to fans.

DeMerch Club will take place at DeBarras Folk Club, Clonakilty from 12pm to 4pm on December 6, bringing together artists including The Kates, ADT, Aaron O’Sullivan, Leevy, Julianne Quirke, Michael McGovern and more.

Designed as a way to support Cork’s local musicians, as well as to offer a unique Christmas present buying opportunity, the event will give fans and music lovers the chance to browse and buy merchandise directly from participating musicians, discovering new artists in the process, and crucially supporting the local independent music scene. A DJ will also be spinning records in the venue throughout the afternoon, adding to the atmosphere and making DeMerch Club as much of a social event as a local music market.

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Eve Clague, member of The Kates and one of the organisers of DeMerch Club, said: “There’s such a brilliant community of musicians and music fans in Cork, and DeMerch Club is about giving them another way to support one another.

“Merch is hugely important for independent artists, but there aren’t always many opportunities to get it in front of people outside of gigs. Rather than waiting for the merch stand at the next gig, DeMerch Club is creating a space dedicated to the artists, bands and merchandise that are a part of Cork’s independent music scene.”

Her fellow band member and co-organiser Paula K O’Brien added:

“We wanted to create a space where people can come in, meet the artists, discover some great music and, most importantly, support them directly. So, we’d love people to drop in, have a browse, stay for the music and maybe go home with something from a new favourite artist or a really nice gift for a loved one that is bought local in West Cork! The idea is to make DeMerch Club a celebration of the local music scene.” DeMerch Club takes place at DeBarras Folk Club on Sunday December 6 from 12pm to 4pm.