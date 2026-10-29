A celebration of local history and community heritage in Aughadown

ICA Aughadown President Rose Whooley welcomed a large crowd from Aughadown and the surrounding area, including Ena Howell, president of Cork Federation ICA.

Rose praised the work of ICA and said ICA Aughadown began 49 years ago in the parish as a social and beneficial organisation for the area. Brigid O’Brien continued the introductions, stating that the purpose of the gathering was to launch the Aughadown book ‘From Ilen to Roaring Water Bay - Volume 2. She noted that the book is a true celebration of the Aughadown Parish, capturing the literature, archaeology and social history of its people, who have shaped the community across generations. It ensures that folklore, family history and heritage are preserved for the future.

This second book was the brainchild of ICA Aughadown. The first book was launched in 1997, following a successful pop-up museum in Skibbereen Town Hall during Heritage Week in 2025. The compilers were encouraged to produce the second book after hearing stories of life and times from visitors to the exhibition, believing that these stories should be recorded. Many people with knowledge of past and present life in Aughadown submitted articles, poems and photographs. Thanks was expressed to all contributors, including those who wished to remain anonymous, as their contributions were also valuable.

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The 210-page publication features 39 articles, numerous poems, historical pieces from earliest times, family histories of emigrants, and interviews providing pictures of school days, farming, social life, neighbour house gatherings, dancing at crossroads, and the influence of religion.

Gratitude was expressed to the West Cork Hotel for hosting the launch. Brigid introduced guest speaker Karen Minihan, who is known across West Cork and beyond for her work as a storyteller and dramatist uncovering regional histories in Ordinary Extraordinary Women and More Extraordinary Ordinary Women. Thanks was expressed to Karen for launching the book, and many guests of the evening said they could listen to her all night.