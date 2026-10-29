Country music talent Effie Neill performs with Daniel O’Donnell on his TG4 show

RISING West Cork country star Effie Neill joins Donegal’s Daniel O’Donnell for the latest series of his TG4 hit Opry le Daniel.

The channel’s highest-rated country music series, from Big Mountain Productions, returns on Thursday October 29 at 10.30pm.

Effie, from Adrigole, features in the second of six music-filled shows, with a further two compilation programmes, running over eight weeks.

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It was recorded earlier this summer before a live audience across three nights in Derry’s Millennium Forum, featuring legendary host and presenter Daniel O’Donnell, with a variety of special guests.

The first episode features Michael English, who takes to the stage to sing the Glen Campbell classic Rhinestone Cowboy, while Olivia Douglas joins Daniel to perform Walk on By. Derry’s David James sings Neon Moon as they all celebrate classic country.

The second episode on Thursday November 5 is packed with more stars and special guests, including ‘New Country’ artists Damian Davis, who performs Your Loving Eyes and Effie who sings Dreaming of You. Singer Ruairidh Gray from the Island of South Uist, in the Outer Hebrides, will also join the line-up to perform Loch Maree.

In the third programme on Thursday November 12, Donegal’s Margo sings A Mother’s Prayer, and, direct from the US, Andy Cooney performs Rose of Ballinrobe. Caitríona Ní Cheannabháin will also join to sing Peigí Leitir Mór as they celebrate ‘Country n Irish’.

‘Country Folk’ is the theme of the fourth show on Thursday November 19. Folk legend Seán Keane takes to the stage to sing Galway Bay in memory of his late sister Dolores. Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh, lead singer with Altan, will also join to sing Téir Abhaile Riú, with guest musician Manus Lunny.

The fifth programme on Thursday 26 November celebrates ‘Contemporary Country’, as Donna Taggart takes to the stage to sing Love Will Bring You Home, and Rachel Goode performs Just One Time. Simon Casey will also join the line-up to sing I Loved Her First.

Newry’s Susan McCann celebrates 50 years in the business in show six of the new series on Thursday December 3 with some of her classic songs including Broken Speed of the Sound of Loneliness. Special guests include Brendan Quinn and Susan’s daughter Linda and granddaughter Sinead Hegarty.

The series rounds off with two special programmes on Thursday December 10 and Thursday December 17, featuring a pick of highlights of some of the performances from across the six shows.

Daniel said: “It was fantastic to be back on stage for another new series. The Millennium Forum in Derry always has a great atmosphere and the audiences are brilliant, so it’s a real pleasure to be back. We had a wonderful mix of music and some great guests this time around, with something for everyone, and I’m really looking forward to seeing the shows on TG4.”