Major fleet renewal programme announced by Irish Coast Guard

In the region of €14 million is being invested in the design, construction and delivery of 38 new search and rescue vessels.

It's part of a major fleet renewal under the Irish Coast Guard’s stewardship titled Leading Together Transformation Programme.

The Irish Coast Guard has awarded two contracts to Zodiac Milpro for the new vessels which will provide 21 new Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats and 17 Inshore Rescue Boats to Coast Guard units nationwide, including West Cork.

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The renewal scheme will strengthen Ireland’s maritime search and rescue capability and support Coast Guard operations around the coastline for years to come.

Mark McCarthy, Boat Crew Member with Schull Coast Guard Unit, told The Southern Star: "As volunteers, we rely on our boats whenever we answer a call out for assistance in challenging weather and sea conditions.

"The design for the new generation of Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats and Inshore Rescue Boats incorporates the experience of Irish Coast Guard units around the country.

"These new vessels will help ensure we can continue to respond safely and effectively when people need our assistance most.”

A spokesperson for the Irish Coast Guard said the new vessels will enhance operational capability and reliability across the service, providing Coast Guard units with modern rescue assets designed to operate effectively in challenging maritime environments.

The first vessels are anticipated to be delivered in 2027, with subsequent deliveries scheduled on a phased basis through to 2031.