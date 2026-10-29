Bantry hosts two-day 'Fill it for a Fiver' event in aid of St Vincent de Paul

A NOVELTY fundraising event that is the opposite of fast fashion is taking place in Bantry this Friday and Saturday in aid of St Vincent de Paul.

Customers entering the charity’s temporary base of operations at St Brendan’s Hall in Wolfe Tone Square can buy an empty bag on arrival and fill it for a fiver.

Surplus stock from the charity’s warehouse in Cork will be laid out on 6ft-long trestle tables in good old jumble sale style and customers can fill their bag to brimming.

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The manager of Castletownbere’s SVP shop at Bank Place, Sheila O’Shea, and the manager of the Bantry’s New Street store, Ruth Levis, are the organisers of this event.

They said: “This is a very simple, and hopefully a very effective idea, that will not only aid in the reduction of textile waste, but make some much-needed funds for the charity.”

Of course, Christmas is always a time of year when SVP donations are in demand, but the charity is hoping that there will be a bit of fun involved in the giving. Shelia said people should approach it in a spirit of fun and jam as much as they possibly can into their pre-purchased bag.

“The previous record is 16 items, so fill your boots,” said Shelia. Speaking of boots, it is not just pre-loved clothes that will be on display but soft toys and lots of shoes and boots too.

“We will be continuously re-stocking the trestle tables throughout Friday and Saturday so there will be plenty on offer. People will just have to come and have a good rummage for themselves!” she added.

The Fill it for a Fiver event promises to be huge! So, don’t miss out on this special two-day sale. Doors open at 10am and close at 5pm on October 30 and 31.

According to Shelia: “It promises to be good for you, good for the environment. And good for those in need.”