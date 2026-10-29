Bantry's Corney wins Paddy Fitzgerald award for 2026

Bantry farmer Corney Buckley, representing West Cork IFA, was named as the overall winner of the Paddy Fitzgerald Awards for 2026, at a ceremony held in Adare, Limerick last weekend.

Corney farms in partnership with his son John in Aughaville, Bantry and has served in a number of roles in IFA over the last 20 years, including as chair of West Cork IFA.

It honours the work and community activism of Paddy Fitzgerald, who served as Munster Vice-President of IFA in the 1980s and was also involved in a number of community initiatives.

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See next week's farming section in the paper to read more about Corney and how he deservedly won the award.