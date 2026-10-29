CORK LGFA: Ibane Ladies, Tadgh MacCárthaigh, Rosscarbery and St Colum's progress in minor county

WEST Cork sides Ibane Ladies and Tadgh MacCárthaigh will meet in a Cork Credit Unions Cork LGFA minor county semi-final following last weekend’s results.

Ibane travelled to Carrigaline for a minor C championship quarter-final on bank holiday Monday. Amid difficult weather conditions, the West Cork club led a low-scoring encounter 0-3 to 0-2 at the short whistle.

Sinead O’Callaghan’s second half goal proved crucial as Ibane edged a close game 1-5 to 0-6. O’Callaghan (1-1), Hannah Twomey (0-3) and Shona Fleming were on target for the winners.

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As a result, Ibane has secured a county semi-final on home soil against West Cork rivals Tadgh MacCárthaigh.

The latter proved too strong for Abhainn Dalla, amid awful conditions, running out 1-8 to 0-2 winners in Aughaville last Monday. Ruby O’Donovan top scored with 1-2 on an afternoon Kayla McKennedy (0-3), Eve O’Donovan, Muireann O’Shea and Chloe Delaney (0-1 each) also contributed.

This divisional derby will be a repeat of the two clubs’ exciting West Cork minor decider, won by Ibane, earlier this year.

Also last Monday, Bishopstown defeated Delany’s 5-15 to 2-7 and will travel to either Ballycastle or Fermoy in the other semi-final.

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Rosscarbery registered a marvellous 4-13 to 5-7 minor B county quarter-final victory away to Banteer last Monday.

Éirinn Coppinger (3-1) was in superb scoring form for a Ross team in which Kacie O’Sullivan (1-3), Kate Whelton, Éabha O’Leary, Etaoin Hayes, Tara Hourihane and Róisin O’Sullivan featured prominently.

The West Cork club has been drawn away to Douglas in the semi-finals after the latter received a walkover from Mitchelstown.

Bandon’s minor B last-eight clash away to St Catherine’s was called off due to adverse weather conditions.

St Colum’s roared into the minor D county semi-finals thanks to a high scoring win away to Araglen Desmonds Buí.

Seren Lehane netted a hat-trick in the West Cork side’s 6-11 to 3-6 triumph. Lehane (3-1), Abby Connolly (2-2), Maggie O’Donoghue (1-2), Emma Healy (0-3), Claire Healy (0-2) and Elaine Murphy (0-1) all scored for a rampant Colum’s.

The Kealkill club hosts either Aghada or Kilshannig in the last four. Ilen Rovers’ minor D county quarter-final with St Finbarr’s was postponed due to a bereavement.

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Naomh Abán powered into the last four of the minor A2 county championship following a 4-19 to 1-4 victory over Erin’s Own. Bride Rovers await in the semi-finals.

O’Donovan Rossa (bye) will host either Courcey Rovers or Éire Óg on the opposite side of the draw.

Valley Rovers’ impressive 1-15 to 0-2 defeat of Glanworth has secured a minor B2 county semi-final at home to Ballygarvan.

Claire Linehan (1-5), Dilly Barry Twohig, Bella Barry Twohig (0-2 each), Doireann Forde, Orla Collins, Caoimhe Finnegan, Doireann Craig, Sadhbh Forde and Grace McCarthy (0-1 each) scored for Rovers.

Bantry Blues (bye) are away to either Macroom or Youghal in the other last four encounter.

Dohenys were in terrific scoring form, despite awful weather conditions, in their minor C2 victory over Ballinora last Monday.

Leading 1-13 to 2-1 at half time, the Dunmanway club added a goal and seven points to win 2-20 to 5-2. Nicola Hurley (2-8) was in superb scoring form for the hosts.

Dohenys’ other scorers included Kelly Ann Buttimer (0-6), Georgina Farr (0-3), Amy McCarthy, Sarah Hurley and Aine Collins (0-1 each). Next up is a county semi-final away to Naomh Fionnbarra, who defeated Lisgoold 3-12 to 1-2.

In the same competition, Muintir Gabriels were hugely unfortunate to lose 4-8 to 3-10 to Castlemagner. Lucy Hurley (2-5), Aisling Hunt (1-1), Anna Hellen (0-2), Ella Camier and Abbie Arundel (0-1 each) scored for the West Cork club.

Beara secured a D2 county semi-final at home to either Shamrocks or Rathpeacon thanks to last Monday’s 4-8 to 1-8 defeat of Ballinhassig.

Clonakilty qualified for the last four of the same competition after coming through a low-scoring clash with Watergrasshill.

Despite the poor weather conditions, Clon won 1-5 to 1-3 thanks to Eva Oldham’s goal and Keelin McCarthy (0-3), Fiadh Pattwell and Lizzie McCaughey (0-1 each) points at Ahamilla. A home semi-final against Killavullen awaits the West Cork side.

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In the top graded minor A championship, Castlehaven will have home advantage for the visit of Mallow in next Sunday’s quarter-final (2pm throw-in).

On the same afternoon, Kinsale will also hope home advantage proves decisive when the West Cork LGFA club takes on Ballincollig (3pm). Should both clubs progress, the Haven and Kinsale will clash in the penultimate round.

The winners of Glanmire and Mourneabbey host either Inch Rovers or Donoughmore on the other side of the minor A draw.