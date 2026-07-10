String of music talents to line up for Clonakilty International Guitar Festival

THE 22nd edition of the Clonakilty International Guitar Festival (CIGF) from September 16th to 20th will transform the town into ‘Guitartown’ with a feast of world class performances, spontaneous sessions and workshops.

The whole town will become a stage with gigs planned in pubs, halls and even in a butcher shop or town with a global cavalcade of musicians from the US, the UK and an eclectic mix of far-flung corners descending on the West Cork town.

This year’s line-up boasts artists including Paul Brady, DUG, Leah Song, John Spillane, The Wran, Bill Shanley, The Cliffords and many more.

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Other artists confirmed for this year’s CIGF include a mix of established favourites and emerging talents including The Fynches, The Céilí Allstars, Justin Ground, Jean Pack and the Slay Babies, Porter Boys Social Club, The Monks, Shimmer Boy, The Bones Below, No Signal with even more acts to be added to the line-up.

As always, the festival is built around four strands: ticketed performances; the free festival trail, workshops and REVERB, which is the festival’s year-round community engagement programme.

REVERB continues the festival’s commitment to ensuring that no one misses out on the joy that ‘Guitartown’ brings every year.

The magic of this festival is that audiences can move from intimate acoustic performances to late night sessions or from workshops to unforgettable headline shows at the town’s venues, streets, libraries, schools and public spaces become part of a living, breathing musical map.

Twenty-two years the CIGF remains fiercely independent, community powered and artist led.

‘There is no corporate gloss or barriers between audiences and the performers. It’s just five days of extraordinary music, remarkable musicians and memories that will last a lifetime in one of Ireland’s most beautiful towns,’ said the organisers.

See www.clonguitarfest.com for the full programme.