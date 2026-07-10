Aghinagh switch focus to championship after league win

Aghinagh 1-15

Kilmacabea 0-14

JOHNNY CAROLAN REPORTS

WHILE Aghinagh manager Bobbie O’Dwyer was delighted to pick up some early-season silverware, he knows that the upcoming championship will determine the success or otherwise of the campaign.

The Muskerry side – beaten in the divisional final for the last two years – came from seven points down at half-time to see off Kilmacabea in Friday’s McCarthy Insurance Group FL Division 6 final at Sam Maguire Park in Dunmanway.

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O’Dwyer feels it gives them momentum ahead of their championship opener with Donoughmore, who beat them after a replay in last year’s final, but it can only be a stepping stone.

‘I think the lads showed great patience, because you can get excited when you're six or seven points down,’ he said.

‘They were very composed and they took their scores. It’s a bonus – we’ve a couple of lads coming back, a couple of young players coming into the team and it just gives us great momentum now for the next couple of weeks.

‘In terms of quality, it was a good lead-in but it’s all about the championship now – no-one will remember the league at the end of the year, it's all about the championship now.’

In the first half, Kilmacabea – missing captain Ian Jennings – had got on top early, making use of the wind.

Goalkeeper Colin McCarthy sent over a trio of huge frees while the full-back line was strong as Aghinagh struggled to make inroads apart from Liam Twohig’s four points.

Con Buckley might have had an Aghinagh goal but McCarthy saved well from him and towards the end of the half Damien Gore raised orange and white flags in quick succession. Cillian Whelton added another two-pointer to leave them seven ahead at the turnaround.

On the resumption though, Aghinagh made use of their advantages, with Luke O’Leary excellent while Buckley was a huge two-point asset. Two from him had them back within a goal but, while Gore did give Kilmacabea breathing space again on 48 minutes, it was the last time they scored.

After Buckley brought his tally to six points to leave two in it again, Kilmacabea lost Dara Tobin to injury – the corner-back had been excellent throughout and Aghinagh compounded the blow as they worked the ball well through the Kilmac cover. Midfielders Declan Ambrose and Thomas Morgans combined well with Liam Twohig and when the ball came to sub Luke Ring in space, he made no mistake to give his side the lead for the first time in the game.

While there was time for Kilmacabea to conjure a response, strong defending from Aghinagh ensured that it did not materialise. After a free was brought forward for dissent, Twohig converted and then he made it a three-point game in injury time.

When sub Aodh Twomey was fouled in a late breakaway, Twohig again did the needful, giving him eight points to his name by the end and sending the trophy to Muskerry.

Scorers

Aghinagh: Liam Twohig 0-8 (5f); Con Buckley 0-6 (3 2pt); Luke Ring 1-0; Adam O’Leary 0-1.

Kilmacabea: Colin McCarthy 0-6 (3 2ptf); Damien Gore 0-4 (1 2pt); Cillian Whelton 0-2 (2pt); John Keating, Eamonn Shanahan 0-1 each.

Aghinagh: Conor Lucey; Dermot O’Callaghan, Donagh O’Riordan, John Lynch; Adam O’Leary, Tom Buckley, Luke O’Leary; Declan Ambrose, Thomas Morgans; Noah O’Leary, Con Buckley, Seán O’Riordan; William Coakley, Liam Twohig, Diarmuid Crowley.

Subs: Luke Ring for Noah O’Leary (ht), Aodh Twomey for Crowley (44), Seán Horgan for Seán O’Riordan (58), James Ambrose for Adam O’Leary (60+4).

Kilmacabea: Colin McCarthy; Dara Tobin, Liam Tobin, Darren Whooley; Mark McCarthy, Sam O’Driscoll, Donacha McCarthy; Martin Collins, Cillian Whelton; Keith Whelton, Ray Shanahan, Eamonn Shanahan; Liam McCarthy, Damien Gore, John Keating.

Subs: Daniel O’Donovan for Whelton (41), Joseph Collins for Keating (51), Odhran Kerrisk for Dara Tobin (54, inj).

Referee: Peter O’Leary (Cloughduv).